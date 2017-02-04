Local
DOMINICAN SISTERS COMMEMORATE GOLDEN JUBILEE
Dominican Sisters Johnellen Turner, O.P. and Sandra Rees, O.P. celebrated their Golden Jubilees last month. Turner and Rees entered their…
PHOTO GALLERY OF BISHOP FREYER’S ORDINATION
On Jan. 17. Fr. Timothy Freyer was ordained as an auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Orange during a special…
CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING
Catholic Charities of Orange County hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18 and…
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: SEBASTIAN MUCH
Older brothers are some of the best teachers when it comes to basketball basics, and that was the case for…
THE LONG SHOT
The player who scored a school record 42 points earlier this season had netted just four at the half. The…
BISHOP EMERITUS TOD BROWN TO ANOINT SICK AND BLESS CAREGIVERS DURING WORLD DAY OF THE SICK MASS
The Most Tod Brown, Bishop Emeritus of Orange will anoint ill patients with holy oil and bless the hands of...
DIOCESE HOLDS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK MASS AND CELEBRATION JAN. 31
Catholic schools in Orange County will open their doors to the public during National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28...
FAITH AND CULTURE PART OF CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
Orange County Chinese Catholics will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan. 29. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will...
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’
While cats are said to be blessed with nine lives, the clever canine at the center of “A Dog’s Purpose”…
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS PLANT SEEDS FOR VOCATIONS BY EXAMPLE
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Although priests and women religious say a variety of reasons led them to pursue their vocation, one…
NATIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK 2017
WASHINGTON—National Catholic Schools Week 2017 will be observed in dioceses around the country January 29–February 4. This year’s theme, “Catholic...
“THE CROWN” AND THE FUNDAMENTAL VALUES OF A SOCIETY
The Netflix original series The Crown, which has to do with the last months of the reign of King George...
HISTORY OF AMERICAN CATHOLICS BRINGS KEY FIGURES TO LIFE
“Catholics in America: Religious Identity and Cultural Assimilation from John Carroll to Flannery O’Connor” by Russell Shaw. Ignatius Press...
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SHOULD PROMOTE SELLING POINTS, SAYS BISHOP
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic schools should face the challenge of enrollment decline by actively promoting what they do best: their...
THE RESURRECTION IS MORE THAN A WISH – IT’S A REALITY, POPE FRANCIS SAYS
Vatican City, Feb 1, 2017 / 06:47 am (CNA/EWTN News) – On Wednesday Pope Francis said the Christian belief in…
SAINT PROFILE: GILDAS THE WISE
Gildas was born in Scotland’s lower Clyde Valley and became a monk in Wales, possibly after being widowed. He also…
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE COURAGE AND WISDOM OF WOMEN, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The humble counsel of courageous women should never be disregarded but rather embraced as advice full...
A PRIEST’S STUNNING THEORY ON WHY JUAREZ IS LESS DANGEROUS NOW
Juarez, Mexico, Jan 26, 2017 / 02:59 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Juarez, located in the state of Chihuahua in...
SAINT PROFILE: BLESSED LAURA VICUNA
After her father’s sudden death, Laura’s family left Chile for Argentina, where her mother became the mistress of a wealthy...
VATICAN MUSEUMS OPEN DOORS WIDER WITH MOBILE-FRIENDLY WEBSITE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — In an effort to share its masterpieces with even more people around the world, the...
STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...