CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING

Catholic Charities of Orange County today hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18... 

 

BUILDING HOMES FOR VETS

A coalition of Orange County Catholic churches has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build two affordable... 

by Greg Adams 

MAKE NEW FRIENDS AND KEEP THE OLD

Jesus often spoke of the importance of friendship, whether it was his dearest companion John or his good friend Lazarus.... 

by Cathi Douglas 

A STARTING PLACE FOR UNIFYING AMERICA

A Catholic theologian and a campus minister discuss the dangers of toxic political polarization accelerated by the 2016 U.S. presidential... 

by Catholic News Service 

CATHOLIC PANEL ADDRESSES NEED TO FIND COMMON GROUND WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic panelists gathered to discuss “Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump” said it is difficult to... 

by Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service 

Local

INTRODUCING THE DIOCESAN CHILDREN’S CHOIR

A new set of young voices is emerging from the Diocese of Orange, ready to sing the Lord’s praises. The…

MICHELANGELO, OUR LADY, AND A TOWER OF HOPE

What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its…

WATCH THE ORDINATION OF AUXILIARY BISHOP FREYER

More than 1,500 gathered at St. Columban Church in Garden Grove to celebrate the ordination of Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Freyer….

Christ Cathedral

DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN

“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…

DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE

It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…

NOTRE DAME LITURGICAL CHOIR TO PERFORM AT CHRIST CATHEDRAL

In a rare California tour, the University of Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, considered one of the preeminent musical ensembles of…

Sports

BLUE CHIP SOCCER STARS

One of the oldest and most decorated girls’ soccer clubs has been training for years about a mile from JSerra…

ATHLETE PROFILE: DESIREY GOMEZ

Desirey Gomez didn’t exactly set out to become a cross-country runner. Running seemed to find her. “I began running the…

ROSARY SOCCER TEAM READY FOR SEASON

The margin for error hasn’t grown much in recent seasons. Goals usually arrive few and far between when the Rosary…

Local Headlines

UNDERSTANDING A BISHOP’S COAT OF ARMS
Bishop-elect Timothy E. Freyer was born on Oct. 13, 1963 on the feast of the holy martyrs Faustus, Januarius, and...

DIOCESE OF ORANGE TO ORDAIN NEW AUXILIARY BISHOP
Huntington Beach native and priest of the Diocese of Orange for the past 27 years, Bishop-elect Timothy Freyer will be...

OC CHURCHES DONATE CHRISTMAS CARDS SO JAIL INMATES CAN CELEBRATE THE SEASON
She misses piling into the car to scour the neighborhood for the best Christmas lights, cooking traditional Samoan meals with...

Opinion Headlines

THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...

A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...

National

REV. ALFRED BACA NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF USCCB ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

WASHINGTON—Rev. Alfred Baca from the Diocese of Orange in California, has been appointed as Executive Director of the Secretariat on…

HOW WILL U.S. POLICY AFFECT MIDDLE EAST’S CHRISTIANS IN 2017?

WASHINGTON (CNS) — A wide variety of issues, both domestic and foreign, have been raised during the presidential transition. One…

‘STORY OF GOD’ HOST: ‘THERE IS NOBODY WHO THINKS MAN IS IN CHARGE’

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Despite the seemingly contradictory reports about U.S. church attendance falling across denominations and already low percentages for…

National Headlines

BISHOPS STILL HAVE HOPE CONGRESS WILL PASS IMMIGRATION REFORM
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Despite the apprehension over policies that could be enacted by a Republican-led Congress acting in accord with...

FOR CRUISE CREWS, CHURCH CENTER OFFERS SPACE FOR FAITH, FRIENDSHIP
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Akbar Pathan of Mumbai, India, had on the red vest and dress slacks he wears during...

GO IN HASTE! BE AMAZED! TREASURE!
  By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say,...

‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’
NEW YORK (CNS) — “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros.) is a strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. While that’s obviously a...

World

CHRISTIAN WITNESS REQUIRES ACTION, POPE SAYS DURING PARISH VISIT

ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word…

SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN

Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served…

IF YOU’RE TEMPTED TO GOSSIP, ‘BITE YOUR TONGUE,’ POPE FRANCIS SAYS

Vatican City, Jan 15, 2017 / 11:19 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Pope Francis Sunday traveled to a parish on the…

World Headlines

A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican...

POPE TO DIPLOMATS: BREAK BAD HABITS OF WAR, INJUSTICE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested...

SAINT PROFILE: GUDULA
The famous cathedral-like Church of Sainte-Gudule in Brussels, Belgium, is dedicated to this laywoman. The daughter of Count Witger and...

POPE ASKS FOR WARM HEARTS TO HELP HOMELESS DEAL WITH THE COLD
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Looking out over St. Peter’s Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed...

Education

STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS

During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…

SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…

VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL

St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…

Education Headlines

CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...

LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...

BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...

FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...