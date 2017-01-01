Latest Stories

DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE

It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets... 

by STAFF 

HER TIME TO SHINE

For someone who’s been overshadowed on the basketball court most of her young life, Jayda Adams has still managed to... 

by Dan Arritt 

CHRISTMAS JOY COMES FROM KNOWING GOD LOVES AND SAVES US, POPE SAYS

As Christmas approached, St. Peter’s Square was filled with balloons, singing and an incredible variety of Baby Jesus figurines —... 

by Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service 

SAINT PROFILE: ANASTASIA

In accord with an ancient custom, this martyr is commemorated in the Catholic Church at the second Mass on Christmas... 

by CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE 

BACK TO BISHOPS: POPE’S 2017 CALENDAR FILLED WITH ‘AD LIMINA’ VISITS

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — For Pope Francis, the Year of Mercy will be followed by the Year of the “Ad... 

by Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service 

Local

MEET DEACON MIGUEL & CYNTHIA SANCHEZ

Learn more about this dedicated deacon and his wife.

A HOLY VIGIL

During Mass, one of the most pivotal moments is the changing of bread into the body of Jesus Christ. There…

SHARING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. —Charles Dickens   In the…

Christ Cathedral

NOTRE DAME LITURGICAL CHOIR TO PERFORM AT CHRIST CATHEDRAL

In a rare California tour, the University of Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, considered one of the preeminent musical ensembles of…

DIOCESE OF ORANGE ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR SHRINE TO OUR LADY OF LA VANG

The Diocese of Orange today announced plans to build a shrine to Our Lady of La Vang on the campus…

CHRISTMAS AT THE CATHEDRAL CONCERT SET FOR DEC. 16

Nothing sets the tone for the Christmas season like cherished music, performed live. The sounds of a children’s choir, the…

Sports

CATHOLIC NIGHT AT THE HONDA CENTER

‘Catholic Night’ was the theme at the Anaheim Ducks/Ottawa NHL hockey game at the Honda Center on December 11. Servite,…

ATHLETE PROFILE: EMILY LEE

Emily Lee’s introduction to golf came from her father, whose love for the game inspired him to get his daughter…

ATHLETE PROFILE: JENNIFER LUTFI

Jennifer Lutfi was inspired to begin her running career by watching those who do it best—Olympic athletes. “When I was…

Advertisement

Local Headlines

THERE YOU WILL FIND ME
It is estimated that Orange County’s homeless population has grown 5 percent since 2013. At St. Martin de Porres Parish,...

EAST COAST TOUR FOR SMCHS’S ‘MUN’ STUDENT
Seven Santa Margarita Model United Nations students recently returned from a trip to Boston and Montreal. The students attended SSUNS...

A STORY TO TELL
As 91-year-old WWII veteran Howard Beach took his seat on the auditorium’s stage at Santa Ana’s Bethel Baptist School on...

Opinion Headlines

THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...

A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...

Advertisement

National

WHY CHRISTMAS SHOULD BOTHER EVERYBODY

Just a few weeks ago, at a ceremony for the lighting of the national Christmas tree, President Obama remarked on…

FOCUS CHAPLAIN SAYS YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED TO GROW IN FAITH IS AWE-INSPIRING

WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a couple of short weeks, more than 12,500 people, mostly college students, planned to descend on…

‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ VS. ‘HAPPY HOLIDAYS’

WASHINGTON (CNS) — What’s in a name? Plenty, apparently depending on your political persuasion. A report issued Dec. 19 by…

National Headlines

HOUSE PASSES INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM BILL, SENDS TO OBAMA’S DESK
WASHINGTON (CNS) — The U.S. House Dec. 13 passed the bipartisan Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act and sent it...

CATHOLIC COLLEGE DEDICATES SACRED SPACE AS PLACE FOR ALL FAITHS TO PRAY
MORAGA, Calif. (CNS) — The small space has served over the years as the pastor’s office, a reconciliation room and...

FAITH AND DIPLOMACY: HACKETT REFLECTS ON ROLE AS U.S. ENVOY TO VATICAN
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Ken Hackett, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, is gearing up to try retirement for...

AFTER A YEAR OF SETBACKS, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS FOR IMMIGRANTS IN 2017
WASHINGTON (CNS) — At a Mass packed mostly with immigrants, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville tried to get the...

World

BABY JESUS REMINDS US OF PAINFUL PLIGHT OF MIGRANTS, POPE SAYS

The Christmas tree and Nativity scene are symbols of God’s love and hope, reminding us to contemplate the beauty of…

WORLD SCARRED BY WAR, GREED MUST WELCOME PRINCE OF PEACE, POPE SAYS

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The song of the angels that heralded the birth of Christ urges men and women to…

THE LAST DAYS OF ADVENT

“By fulfilling his promises and sending his son, born of the Virgin Mary, God established his kingdom on this earth,”…

World Headlines

POPE FRANCIS SPEAKS ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS GIFT
It was the last catechesis before Christmas and Pope Francis talked again about hope. He said “Hope never stops.” He...

REAL GIFT THIS CHRISTMAS? GOD GIVING WORLD HIS SON, JESUS, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — While exchanging gifts for Christmas is a beautiful tradition, Pope Francis said, do not forget the...

CHRISTMAS REMINDS US OF HOPE FOR THE FUTURE, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The birth of Christ is a reminder for Christians to take a moment and reflect on...

POPE WRITES TO SYRIAN PRESIDENT, PLEADING FOR PEACE AND AID CORRIDORS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis urged Syrian President Bashar Assad to do everything possible to end the war in...

Education

VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL

St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…

CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE

On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree…

LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL

It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local…

Education Headlines

BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...

FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...

SANTA MARGARITA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SELECTED AS A 2016-2017 MICROSOFT SHOWCASE SCHOOL
Santa Margarita Catholic High School has been named a Microsoft Showcase School for the third consecutive year. The designation recognizes...

NEW MISSIONARIES SENT FORTH, FROM FULLERTON TO FOCUS
When California State University Fullerton (CSUF) English major, recent graduate, and new missionary Jeena Rudy met her first college campus...