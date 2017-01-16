Latest Stories

OC CHURCHES DONATE CHRISTMAS CARDS SO JAIL INMATES CAN CELEBRATE THE SEASON

She misses piling into the car to scour the neighborhood for the best Christmas lights, cooking traditional Samoan meals with... 

by Jaimee Lynn Fletcher 

HOMEBOUND REMEMBERED BY ST. IRENAEUS PARISH

St. Irenaeus Care Ministry in Cypress asked for the help of teachers and students at St. Irenaeus School and parishioners... 

by Edna Ethington 

OUT OF THE MOUTH OF BABES

Before the age of 8, Catholic children are bestowed three of the seven sacraments. There’s the first sacrament, baptism. For... 

by Karen Meeks 

DIOCESE OF ORANGE TO ORDAIN NEW AUXILIARY BISHOP

Huntington Beach native and priest of the Diocese of Orange for the past 27 years, Bishop-elect Timothy Freyer will be... 

by STAFF 

FOR CRUISE CREWS, CHURCH CENTER OFFERS SPACE FOR FAITH, FRIENDSHIP

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Akbar Pathan of Mumbai, India, had on the red vest and dress slacks he wears during... 

 

Local

‘TRAPPED IN PARADISE’

A sister was recuperating from an illness in early 2016 at Regina Residence, the home for retirees of the Sisters…

MEET DEACON MIGUEL & CYNTHIA SANCHEZ

Learn more about this dedicated deacon and his wife.

A HOLY VIGIL

During Mass, one of the most pivotal moments is the changing of bread into the body of Jesus Christ. There…

Christ Cathedral

DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN

“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…

DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE

It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…

NOTRE DAME LITURGICAL CHOIR TO PERFORM AT CHRIST CATHEDRAL

In a rare California tour, the University of Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, considered one of the preeminent musical ensembles of…

Sports

ROSARY SOCCER TEAM READY FOR SEASON

The margin for error hasn’t grown much in recent seasons. Goals usually arrive few and far between when the Rosary…

TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: GRAHAM PARTON

When it comes to playing soccer, years on the pitch have taught Graham Parton a multitude of life lessons that…

TRINITY LEAGUE FALL 2016 MVPS

As we ring in the New Year and prepare to dive into Trinity League play for the winter sports, now’s…

Advertisement

Local Headlines

SHARING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. —Charles Dickens   In the...

THERE YOU WILL FIND ME
It is estimated that Orange County’s homeless population has grown 5 percent since 2013. At St. Martin de Porres Parish,...

EAST COAST TOUR FOR SMCHS’S ‘MUN’ STUDENT
Seven Santa Margarita Model United Nations students recently returned from a trip to Boston and Montreal. The students attended SSUNS...

Opinion Headlines

THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...

A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...

Advertisement

National

GO IN HASTE! BE AMAZED! TREASURE!

  By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say,…

‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’

NEW YORK (CNS) — “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros.) is a strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. While that’s obviously a…

JFK POSTAL SERVICE ANNIVERSARY STAMP

A stamp marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of John F. Kennedy, the country’s only Catholic president, will be…

National Headlines

CATHOLIC MOTHER WITH TERMINAL ILLNESS LEADS PRO-LIFE EFFORTS
From the moment in 2012 when she was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Stephanie Packer has tried to remain realistic....

CATHOLIC ORGANIZATIONS, FAITH GROUPS GLAD TO SEE END OF MUSLIM REGISTRY
  WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic organizations and other faith groups say they are happy with the Obama administration’s last-minute decision...

‘FENCES’ ACTOR GOT HIS CAREER STARTED AT HIS CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a real-life situation akin to the “High School Musical” movie franchise, Russell Hornsby was a jock...

FOCUS CHAPLAIN SAYS YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED TO GROW IN FAITH IS AWE-INSPIRING
WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a couple of short weeks, more than 12,500 people, mostly college students, planned to descend on...

World

A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION

More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican…

POPE TO DIPLOMATS: BREAK BAD HABITS OF WAR, INJUSTICE

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested…

SAINT PROFILE: GUDULA

The famous cathedral-like Church of Sainte-Gudule in Brussels, Belgium, is dedicated to this laywoman. The daughter of Count Witger and…

World Headlines

POPE ASKS FOR WARM HEARTS TO HELP HOMELESS DEAL WITH THE COLD
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Looking out over St. Peter’s Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed...

GUARD THE FAITH, MAKE IT GROW, POPE TELLS PARENTS AT BAPTISM
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Parents are charged with guarding the faith given to their children at baptism and helping them...

NEW YEAR CALLS FOR COURAGE, HOPE; NO MORE HATRED, SELFISHNESS, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good...

ANDREW DUNG-LAC AND COMPANIONS
Andrew Dung-Lac was among the 117 Martyrs of Vietnam killed by government officials during persecutions to suppress European ideals and...

Education

SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…

VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL

St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…

CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE

On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree…

Education Headlines

LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...

BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...

FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...

SANTA MARGARITA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SELECTED AS A 2016-2017 MICROSOFT SHOWCASE SCHOOL
Santa Margarita Catholic High School has been named a Microsoft Showcase School for the third consecutive year. The designation recognizes...