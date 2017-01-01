Local
A HOLY VIGIL
During Mass, one of the most pivotal moments is the changing of bread into the body of Jesus Christ. There…
Christ Cathedral
NOTRE DAME LITURGICAL CHOIR TO PERFORM AT CHRIST CATHEDRAL
In a rare California tour, the University of Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, considered one of the preeminent musical ensembles of…
DIOCESE OF ORANGE ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR SHRINE TO OUR LADY OF LA VANG
The Diocese of Orange today announced plans to build a shrine to Our Lady of La Vang on the campus…
Sports
CATHOLIC NIGHT AT THE HONDA CENTER
‘Catholic Night’ was the theme at the Anaheim Ducks/Ottawa NHL hockey game at the Honda Center on December 11. Servite,…
ATHLETE PROFILE: EMILY LEE
Emily Lee’s introduction to golf came from her father, whose love for the game inspired him to get his daughter…
Local Headlines
THERE YOU WILL FIND ME
It is estimated that Orange County’s homeless population has grown 5 percent since 2013. At St. Martin de Porres Parish,...
EAST COAST TOUR FOR SMCHS’S ‘MUN’ STUDENT
Seven Santa Margarita Model United Nations students recently returned from a trip to Boston and Montreal. The students attended SSUNS...
A STORY TO TELL
As 91-year-old WWII veteran Howard Beach took his seat on the auditorium’s stage at Santa Ana’s Bethel Baptist School on...
Opinion Headlines
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
National
WHY CHRISTMAS SHOULD BOTHER EVERYBODY
Just a few weeks ago, at a ceremony for the lighting of the national Christmas tree, President Obama remarked on…
FOCUS CHAPLAIN SAYS YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED TO GROW IN FAITH IS AWE-INSPIRING
WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a couple of short weeks, more than 12,500 people, mostly college students, planned to descend on…
National Headlines
HOUSE PASSES INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM BILL, SENDS TO OBAMA’S DESK
WASHINGTON (CNS) — The U.S. House Dec. 13 passed the bipartisan Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act and sent it...
CATHOLIC COLLEGE DEDICATES SACRED SPACE AS PLACE FOR ALL FAITHS TO PRAY
MORAGA, Calif. (CNS) — The small space has served over the years as the pastor’s office, a reconciliation room and...
FAITH AND DIPLOMACY: HACKETT REFLECTS ON ROLE AS U.S. ENVOY TO VATICAN
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Ken Hackett, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, is gearing up to try retirement for...
AFTER A YEAR OF SETBACKS, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS FOR IMMIGRANTS IN 2017
WASHINGTON (CNS) — At a Mass packed mostly with immigrants, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville tried to get the...
World
BABY JESUS REMINDS US OF PAINFUL PLIGHT OF MIGRANTS, POPE SAYS
The Christmas tree and Nativity scene are symbols of God’s love and hope, reminding us to contemplate the beauty of…
WORLD SCARRED BY WAR, GREED MUST WELCOME PRINCE OF PEACE, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The song of the angels that heralded the birth of Christ urges men and women to…
World Headlines
POPE FRANCIS SPEAKS ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS GIFT
It was the last catechesis before Christmas and Pope Francis talked again about hope. He said “Hope never stops.” He...
REAL GIFT THIS CHRISTMAS? GOD GIVING WORLD HIS SON, JESUS, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — While exchanging gifts for Christmas is a beautiful tradition, Pope Francis said, do not forget the...
CHRISTMAS REMINDS US OF HOPE FOR THE FUTURE, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The birth of Christ is a reminder for Christians to take a moment and reflect on...
POPE WRITES TO SYRIAN PRESIDENT, PLEADING FOR PEACE AND AID CORRIDORS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis urged Syrian President Bashar Assad to do everything possible to end the war in...
Education
VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL
St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree…
Education Headlines
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...
SANTA MARGARITA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SELECTED AS A 2016-2017 MICROSOFT SHOWCASE SCHOOL
Santa Margarita Catholic High School has been named a Microsoft Showcase School for the third consecutive year. The designation recognizes...
NEW MISSIONARIES SENT FORTH, FROM FULLERTON TO FOCUS
When California State University Fullerton (CSUF) English major, recent graduate, and new missionary Jeena Rudy met her first college campus...