Local
SEEK WHAT MOVES YOU
San Antonio, Texas, was the center of fellowship and revival for more than 13,000 college students and young adults across…
BISHOP EMERITUS TOD BROWN TO ANOINT SICK AND BLESS CAREGIVERS DURING WORLD DAY OF THE SICK MASS
The Most Tod Brown, Bishop Emeritus of Orange will anoint ill patients with holy oil and bless the hands of…
Christ Cathedral
CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING
Catholic Charities of Orange County hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18 and…
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
Sports
TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: SEBASTIAN MUCH
Older brothers are some of the best teachers when it comes to basketball basics, and that was the case for…
THE LONG SHOT
The player who scored a school record 42 points earlier this season had netted just four at the half. The…
Local Headlines
FAITH AND CULTURE PART OF CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
Orange County Chinese Catholics will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan. 29. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will...
WATER FOR LIFE
Think you can’t live without your morning cup of coffee? Consider this hypothetical: Suppose you have the opportunity to save...
BUILDING HOMES FOR VETS
A coalition of Orange County Catholic churches has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build two affordable...
Opinion Headlines
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
National
JUBILANT CROWD GATHERS IN WASHINGTON FOR ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Tens of thousands of pro-lifers filled the grounds near the Washington Monument and marched up Constitution Avenue…
NATIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK 2017
WASHINGTON—National Catholic Schools Week 2017 will be observed in dioceses around the country January 29–February 4. This year’s theme, “Catholic…
National Headlines
HISTORY OF AMERICAN CATHOLICS BRINGS KEY FIGURES TO LIFE
“Catholics in America: Religious Identity and Cultural Assimilation from John Carroll to Flannery O’Connor” by Russell Shaw. Ignatius Press...
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SHOULD PROMOTE SELLING POINTS, SAYS BISHOP
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic schools should face the challenge of enrollment decline by actively promoting what they do best: their...
PRO-LIFE LEADERS PRAISE HOUSE VOTE TO MAKE HYDE AMENDMENT PERMANENT
WASHINGTON (CNS) — U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent,...
A SPIRITUAL UNDERTAKING
Actor Andrew Garfield underwent the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, as part...
World
POPE OFFERS PRAYERS FOR TRUMP AS HE BECOMES 45TH U.S. PRESIDENT
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis sent best wishes and prayers to incoming President Donald J. Trump shortly after he…
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE COURAGE AND WISDOM OF WOMEN, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The humble counsel of courageous women should never be disregarded but rather embraced as advice full…
World Headlines
SAINT PROFILE: BLESSED LAURA VICUNA
After her father’s sudden death, Laura’s family left Chile for Argentina, where her mother became the mistress of a wealthy...
VATICAN MUSEUMS OPEN DOORS WIDER WITH MOBILE-FRIENDLY WEBSITE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — In an effort to share its masterpieces with even more people around the world, the...
CHRISTIAN WITNESS REQUIRES ACTION, POPE SAYS DURING PARISH VISIT
ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word...
SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served...
Education
STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
Education Headlines
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...