Local
INTRODUCING THE DIOCESAN CHILDREN’S CHOIR
A new set of young voices is emerging from the Diocese of Orange, ready to sing the Lord’s praises. The…
A new set of young voices is emerging from the Diocese of Orange, ready to sing the Lord’s praises. The…
MICHELANGELO, OUR LADY, AND A TOWER OF HOPE
What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its…
What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its…
Christ Cathedral
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE
It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…
It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…
Sports
BLUE CHIP SOCCER STARS
One of the oldest and most decorated girls’ soccer clubs has been training for years about a mile from JSerra…
One of the oldest and most decorated girls’ soccer clubs has been training for years about a mile from JSerra…
ATHLETE PROFILE: DESIREY GOMEZ
Desirey Gomez didn’t exactly set out to become a cross-country runner. Running seemed to find her. “I began running the…
Desirey Gomez didn’t exactly set out to become a cross-country runner. Running seemed to find her. “I began running the…
Advertisement
Local Headlines
UNDERSTANDING A BISHOP’S COAT OF ARMS
Bishop-elect Timothy E. Freyer was born on Oct. 13, 1963 on the feast of the holy martyrs Faustus, Januarius, and...
DIOCESE OF ORANGE TO ORDAIN NEW AUXILIARY BISHOP
Huntington Beach native and priest of the Diocese of Orange for the past 27 years, Bishop-elect Timothy Freyer will be...
OC CHURCHES DONATE CHRISTMAS CARDS SO JAIL INMATES CAN CELEBRATE THE SEASON
She misses piling into the car to scour the neighborhood for the best Christmas lights, cooking traditional Samoan meals with...
Opinion Headlines
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
Advertisement
National
REV. ALFRED BACA NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF USCCB ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT
WASHINGTON—Rev. Alfred Baca from the Diocese of Orange in California, has been appointed as Executive Director of the Secretariat on…
WASHINGTON—Rev. Alfred Baca from the Diocese of Orange in California, has been appointed as Executive Director of the Secretariat on…
HOW WILL U.S. POLICY AFFECT MIDDLE EAST’S CHRISTIANS IN 2017?
WASHINGTON (CNS) — A wide variety of issues, both domestic and foreign, have been raised during the presidential transition. One…
WASHINGTON (CNS) — A wide variety of issues, both domestic and foreign, have been raised during the presidential transition. One…
National Headlines
BISHOPS STILL HAVE HOPE CONGRESS WILL PASS IMMIGRATION REFORM
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Despite the apprehension over policies that could be enacted by a Republican-led Congress acting in accord with...
FOR CRUISE CREWS, CHURCH CENTER OFFERS SPACE FOR FAITH, FRIENDSHIP
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Akbar Pathan of Mumbai, India, had on the red vest and dress slacks he wears during...
GO IN HASTE! BE AMAZED! TREASURE!
By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say,...
‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’
NEW YORK (CNS) — “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros.) is a strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. While that’s obviously a...
World
CHRISTIAN WITNESS REQUIRES ACTION, POPE SAYS DURING PARISH VISIT
ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word…
ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word…
SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served…
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served…
World Headlines
A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican...
POPE TO DIPLOMATS: BREAK BAD HABITS OF WAR, INJUSTICE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested...
SAINT PROFILE: GUDULA
The famous cathedral-like Church of Sainte-Gudule in Brussels, Belgium, is dedicated to this laywoman. The daughter of Count Witger and...
POPE ASKS FOR WARM HEARTS TO HELP HOMELESS DEAL WITH THE COLD
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Looking out over St. Peter’s Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed...
Education
STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
Education Headlines
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...