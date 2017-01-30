Local
DIOCESE HOLDS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK MASS AND CELEBRATION JAN. 31
Catholic schools in Orange County will open their doors to the public during National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28…
FAITH AND CULTURE PART OF CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
Orange County Chinese Catholics will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan. 29. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will…
Christ Cathedral
CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING
Catholic Charities of Orange County hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18 and…
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
Sports
PATIENCE OF A PRO
Beau Hossler played on the PGA Tour long before he became a professional golfer. Later this month, he’ll finally get…
TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: KIARA BOGGS
Kiara Boggs’ early years living south of the border were instrumental in leading her to the sport of golf. “Back…
BUILDING HOMES FOR VETS
A coalition of Orange County Catholic churches has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build two affordable...
INTRODUCING THE DIOCESAN CHILDREN’S CHOIR
A new set of young voices is emerging from the Diocese of Orange, ready to sing the Lord’s praises. The...
MICHELANGELO, OUR LADY, AND A TOWER OF HOPE
What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its...
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
National
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SHOULD PROMOTE SELLING POINTS, SAYS BISHOP
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic schools should face the challenge of enrollment decline by actively promoting what they do best: their…
PRO-LIFE LEADERS PRAISE HOUSE VOTE TO MAKE HYDE AMENDMENT PERMANENT
WASHINGTON (CNS) — U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent,…
FCC ASKED TO APPROVE TRANSFER OF CATHOLIC RADIO LICENSES
Board members of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio this week signed their merger agreement and have submitted a...
‘PATRIOTS DAY’
While “Patriots Day” (Lionsgate) is an effective dramatization of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its violent aftermath, the film...
A STARTING PLACE FOR UNIFYING AMERICA
A Catholic theologian and a campus minister discuss the dangers of toxic political polarization accelerated by the 2016 U.S. presidential...
CATHOLIC PANEL ADDRESSES NEED TO FIND COMMON GROUND WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic panelists gathered to discuss “Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump” said it is difficult to...
World
A PRIEST’S STUNNING THEORY ON WHY JUAREZ IS LESS DANGEROUS NOW
Juarez, Mexico, Jan 26, 2017 / 02:59 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Juarez, located in the state of Chihuahua in…
SAINT PROFILE: BLESSED LAURA VICUNA
After her father’s sudden death, Laura’s family left Chile for Argentina, where her mother became the mistress of a wealthy…
CHRISTIAN WITNESS REQUIRES ACTION, POPE SAYS DURING PARISH VISIT
ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word...
SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served...
IF YOU’RE TEMPTED TO GOSSIP, ‘BITE YOUR TONGUE,’ POPE FRANCIS SAYS
Vatican City, Jan 15, 2017 / 11:19 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Pope Francis Sunday traveled to a parish on the...
A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican...
Education
STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...