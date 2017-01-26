Local
WATER FOR LIFE
Think you can’t live without your morning cup of coffee? Consider this hypothetical: Suppose you have the opportunity to save…
BUILDING HOMES FOR VETS
A coalition of Orange County Catholic churches has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build two affordable…
Christ Cathedral
CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING
Catholic Charities of Orange County hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18 and…
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
Sports
PATIENCE OF A PRO
Beau Hossler played on the PGA Tour long before he became a professional golfer. Later this month, he’ll finally get…
TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: KIARA BOGGS
Kiara Boggs’ early years living south of the border were instrumental in leading her to the sport of golf. “Back…
Advertisement
Local Headlines
MICHELANGELO, OUR LADY, AND A TOWER OF HOPE
What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its...
WATCH THE ORDINATION OF AUXILIARY BISHOP FREYER
More than 1,500 gathered at St. Columban Church in Garden Grove to celebrate the ordination of Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Freyer....
UNDERSTANDING A BISHOP’S COAT OF ARMS
Bishop-elect Timothy E. Freyer was born on Oct. 13, 1963 on the feast of the holy martyrs Faustus, Januarius, and...
Opinion Headlines
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
Advertisement
National
‘PATRIOTS DAY’
While “Patriots Day” (Lionsgate) is an effective dramatization of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its violent aftermath, the film…
A STARTING PLACE FOR UNIFYING AMERICA
A Catholic theologian and a campus minister discuss the dangers of toxic political polarization accelerated by the 2016 U.S. presidential…
National Headlines
REV. ALFRED BACA NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF USCCB ECUMENICAL AND INTERRELIGIOUS AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT
WASHINGTON—Rev. Alfred Baca from the Diocese of Orange in California, has been appointed as Executive Director of the Secretariat on...
HOW WILL U.S. POLICY AFFECT MIDDLE EAST’S CHRISTIANS IN 2017?
WASHINGTON (CNS) — A wide variety of issues, both domestic and foreign, have been raised during the presidential transition. One...
‘STORY OF GOD’ HOST: ‘THERE IS NOBODY WHO THINKS MAN IS IN CHARGE’
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Despite the seemingly contradictory reports about U.S. church attendance falling across denominations and already low percentages for...
BISHOPS STILL HAVE HOPE CONGRESS WILL PASS IMMIGRATION REFORM
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Despite the apprehension over policies that could be enacted by a Republican-led Congress acting in accord with...
World
SAINT PROFILE: BLESSED LAURA VICUNA
After her father’s sudden death, Laura’s family left Chile for Argentina, where her mother became the mistress of a wealthy…
VATICAN MUSEUMS OPEN DOORS WIDER WITH MOBILE-FRIENDLY WEBSITE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — In an effort to share its masterpieces with even more people around the world, the…
World Headlines
SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served...
IF YOU’RE TEMPTED TO GOSSIP, ‘BITE YOUR TONGUE,’ POPE FRANCIS SAYS
Vatican City, Jan 15, 2017 / 11:19 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Pope Francis Sunday traveled to a parish on the...
A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican...
POPE TO DIPLOMATS: BREAK BAD HABITS OF WAR, INJUSTICE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested...
Education
STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS
During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
Education Headlines
CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...