Latest Stories

“THE CROWN” AND THE FUNDAMENTAL VALUES OF A SOCIETY

The Netflix original series The Crown, which has to do with the last months of the reign of King George... 

by Bishop Robert Barron 

THE LONG SHOT

The player who scored a school record 42 points earlier this season had netted just four at the half. The... 

by Dan Arritt 

HISTORY OF AMERICAN CATHOLICS BRINGS KEY FIGURES TO LIFE

  “Catholics in America: Religious Identity and Cultural Assimilation from John Carroll to Flannery O’Connor” by Russell Shaw. Ignatius Press... 

by Eugene F. Fisher, Catholic News Service 

BISHOP VANN: BLESSING OF THE LA HABRA LIFE CENTER

Just this past week I had the opportunity and blessing of visiting the La Habra Life Center with Fr. Ed... 

by THE MOST REV. KEVIN W. VANN, BISHOP OF ORANGE  

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE COURAGE AND WISDOM OF WOMEN, POPE SAYS

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The humble counsel of courageous women should never be disregarded but rather embraced as advice full... 

by Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service 

Local

DIOCESE HOLDS CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK MASS AND CELEBRATION JAN. 31

  Catholic schools in Orange County will open their doors to the public during National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28…

FAITH AND CULTURE PART OF CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

  Orange County Chinese Catholics will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan. 29. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will…

WATER FOR LIFE

Think you can’t live without your morning cup of coffee? Consider this hypothetical: Suppose you have the opportunity to save…

Christ Cathedral

CATHOLIC CHARITIES HOSTS CITIZENSHIP FAIR, IMMIGRATION SCREENING

Catholic Charities of Orange County hosted a free immigration screening and citizenship fair for legal permanent residents age 18 and…

DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN

“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…

DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE

It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…

Sports

PATIENCE OF A PRO

Beau Hossler played on the PGA Tour long before he became a professional golfer. Later this month, he’ll finally get…

TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: KIARA BOGGS

Kiara Boggs’ early years living south of the border were instrumental in leading her to the sport of golf. “Back…

BLUE CHIP SOCCER STARS

One of the oldest and most decorated girls’ soccer clubs has been training for years about a mile from JSerra…

Local Headlines

BUILDING HOMES FOR VETS
A coalition of Orange County Catholic churches has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build two affordable...

INTRODUCING THE DIOCESAN CHILDREN’S CHOIR
A new set of young voices is emerging from the Diocese of Orange, ready to sing the Lord’s praises. The...

MICHELANGELO, OUR LADY, AND A TOWER OF HOPE
What was once the tallest building in Orange County, the 13-floor Tower of Hope remains an imposing beacon with its...

Opinion Headlines

THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...

A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...

National

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SHOULD PROMOTE SELLING POINTS, SAYS BISHOP

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic schools should face the challenge of enrollment decline by actively promoting what they do best: their…

PRO-LIFE LEADERS PRAISE HOUSE VOTE TO MAKE HYDE AMENDMENT PERMANENT

WASHINGTON (CNS) — U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent,…

A SPIRITUAL UNDERTAKING

Actor Andrew Garfield underwent the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, as part…

National Headlines

FCC ASKED TO APPROVE TRANSFER OF CATHOLIC RADIO LICENSES
  Board members of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio this week signed their merger agreement and have submitted a...

‘PATRIOTS DAY’
While “Patriots Day” (Lionsgate) is an effective dramatization of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its violent aftermath, the film...

A STARTING PLACE FOR UNIFYING AMERICA
A Catholic theologian and a campus minister discuss the dangers of toxic political polarization accelerated by the 2016 U.S. presidential...

CATHOLIC PANEL ADDRESSES NEED TO FIND COMMON GROUND WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic panelists gathered to discuss “Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump” said it is difficult to...

World

A PRIEST’S STUNNING THEORY ON WHY JUAREZ IS LESS DANGEROUS NOW

  Juarez, Mexico, Jan 26, 2017 / 02:59 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Juarez, located in the state of Chihuahua in…

SAINT PROFILE: BLESSED LAURA VICUNA

After her father’s sudden death, Laura’s family left Chile for Argentina, where her mother became the mistress of a wealthy…

VATICAN MUSEUMS OPEN DOORS WIDER WITH MOBILE-FRIENDLY WEBSITE

  VATICAN CITY (CNS) — In an effort to share its masterpieces with even more people around the world, the…

World Headlines

CHRISTIAN WITNESS REQUIRES ACTION, POPE SAYS DURING PARISH VISIT
ROME (CNS) — Being a real Christian does not mean being a saint, but giving witness to Jesus in word...

SAINT PROFILE: ARNOLD JANSSEN
Born in Goch, Germany, Arnold was educated and ordained in Germany, where he taught mathematics and natural sciences and served...

IF YOU’RE TEMPTED TO GOSSIP, ‘BITE YOUR TONGUE,’ POPE FRANCIS SAYS
Vatican City, Jan 15, 2017 / 11:19 am (CNA/EWTN News) – Pope Francis Sunday traveled to a parish on the...

A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican...

Education

STUDENTS BRING SMILES TO OTHERS

During the holiday season, students, faculty and staff at Santa Margarita Catholic High School took the time to support important…

SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…

VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL

St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…

Education Headlines

CHRIST CATHEDRAL ACADEMY CHOIR INVITED TO SING FOR CITY OF GARDEN GROVE
On Dec. 6 the Christ Cathedral Academy Advance Schola Choir participated in the city of Garden Grove’s 10th Annual Tree...

LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...

BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...

FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...