Local
‘TRAPPED IN PARADISE’
A sister was recuperating from an illness in early 2016 at Regina Residence, the home for retirees of the Sisters…
A sister was recuperating from an illness in early 2016 at Regina Residence, the home for retirees of the Sisters…
Christ Cathedral
DIOCESE UNVEILS NEW PASTORAL PLAN
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
“Connection” is the vision and theme for the new Diocesan Pastoral Plan developed by more than 1,000 parish representatives, ministry…
DIOCESE HOSTS HOMELESS PERSONS’ INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE
It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…
It was a somber evening as the souls of 193 homeless individuals who in 2016 passed away on the streets…
Sports
ROSARY SOCCER TEAM READY FOR SEASON
The margin for error hasn’t grown much in recent seasons. Goals usually arrive few and far between when the Rosary…
The margin for error hasn’t grown much in recent seasons. Goals usually arrive few and far between when the Rosary…
TRINITY LEAGUE ATHLETE PROFILE: GRAHAM PARTON
When it comes to playing soccer, years on the pitch have taught Graham Parton a multitude of life lessons that…
When it comes to playing soccer, years on the pitch have taught Graham Parton a multitude of life lessons that…
Advertisement
Local Headlines
SHARING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. —Charles Dickens In the...
THERE YOU WILL FIND ME
It is estimated that Orange County’s homeless population has grown 5 percent since 2013. At St. Martin de Porres Parish,...
EAST COAST TOUR FOR SMCHS’S ‘MUN’ STUDENT
Seven Santa Margarita Model United Nations students recently returned from a trip to Boston and Montreal. The students attended SSUNS...
Opinion Headlines
THE DEATH OF GOD AND THE LOSS OF HUMAN DIGNITY
I am sure by now that many of you have seen the appalling hidden-camera videos of two Planned Parenthood physicians...
A PROPHETIC POPE AND THE TRADITION OF CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING
In the wake of the publication of Pope Francis’s encyclical letter Laudato Si’ and of the pope’s recent speeches in...
WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: MARRIAGE AND THE ROOM OF TEARS
Just last week, I had the privilege of spending four hours in the Sistine Chapel with my Word on Fire...
Advertisement
National
GO IN HASTE! BE AMAZED! TREASURE!
By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say,…
By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say,…
‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’
NEW YORK (CNS) — “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros.) is a strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. While that’s obviously a…
NEW YORK (CNS) — “Collateral Beauty” (Warner Bros.) is a strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. While that’s obviously a…
National Headlines
CATHOLIC MOTHER WITH TERMINAL ILLNESS LEADS PRO-LIFE EFFORTS
From the moment in 2012 when she was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Stephanie Packer has tried to remain realistic....
CATHOLIC ORGANIZATIONS, FAITH GROUPS GLAD TO SEE END OF MUSLIM REGISTRY
WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic organizations and other faith groups say they are happy with the Obama administration’s last-minute decision...
‘FENCES’ ACTOR GOT HIS CAREER STARTED AT HIS CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a real-life situation akin to the “High School Musical” movie franchise, Russell Hornsby was a jock...
FOCUS CHAPLAIN SAYS YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED TO GROW IN FAITH IS AWE-INSPIRING
WASHINGTON (CNS) — In a couple of short weeks, more than 12,500 people, mostly college students, planned to descend on...
World
A DIGNIFIED DISPOSITION
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican…
More than 50 years after the Church approved the practice of cremation for Catholic funerals as part of the Vatican…
POPE TO DIPLOMATS: BREAK BAD HABITS OF WAR, INJUSTICE
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested…
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested…
World Headlines
POPE ASKS FOR WARM HEARTS TO HELP HOMELESS DEAL WITH THE COLD
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Looking out over St. Peter’s Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed...
GUARD THE FAITH, MAKE IT GROW, POPE TELLS PARENTS AT BAPTISM
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Parents are charged with guarding the faith given to their children at baptism and helping them...
NEW YEAR CALLS FOR COURAGE, HOPE; NO MORE HATRED, SELFISHNESS, POPE SAYS
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good...
ANDREW DUNG-LAC AND COMPANIONS
Andrew Dung-Lac was among the 117 Martyrs of Vietnam killed by government officials during persecutions to suppress European ideals and...
Education
SMCHS STUDENTS HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
Sydney Fredette and Isabella Zintel were named the Santa Margarita Catholic High School volunteers of the year in the 2017…
VETERANS HONORED AT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC SCHOOL
St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…
St. John the Baptist Catholic School held its 18th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Each year, the school has…
Education Headlines
LOCAL STUDENTS TEST DRIVE SURGICAL ROBOT AT MISSION HOSPITAL
It was career day at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recently as some 70 high school students from five local...
BANG THE DRUMS LOUDLY
Chad Berlinghieri loves music. Now others are benefiting from his passion. Recently, the children’s music education program at St. Columban...
FOR ST. POLYCARP STUDENTS, THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS A NEW PLAYGROUND
The start of a new school year is always exciting, but perhaps more so this year at St. Polycarp Catholic...
SANTA MARGARITA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SELECTED AS A 2016-2017 MICROSOFT SHOWCASE SCHOOL
Santa Margarita Catholic High School has been named a Microsoft Showcase School for the third consecutive year. The designation recognizes...